Calendar of events 2-12-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Saturday
Memorial service for Harril Luman
Funeral service for Kenneth Self
High school basketball: Class A and B regionals Arkoma boys vs. Keota/Gore winner 8 p.m. at Arkoma.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers
Celebration of life service for Jaquetta Whitehead
Funeral service for Richard Blome
School board meetings
High school basketball: Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian;
Tuesday
Funeral services for Joe B. Thornton
EOMC board meeting
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Muldrow at Howe; Poteau at Keys.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments TBD
Friday
High school basketball:Class A and B area tournaments; Class 4A district tournament: Tecumseh at Poteau; Class 3A district tournament Spiro at Morris; Class 2A district tournaments: Central at Pocola; Hulbert at Howe; Panama at Hartshorne.
