Calendar of events 2-12-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Memorial service for Harril Luman

Funeral service for Kenneth Self

High school basketball: Class A and B regionals Arkoma boys vs. Keota/Gore winner 8 p.m. at Arkoma.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers

Celebration of life service for Jaquetta Whitehead

Funeral service for Richard Blome

School board meetings

High school basketball: Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian;

Tuesday

Funeral services for Joe B. Thornton

EOMC board meeting

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Muldrow at Howe; Poteau at Keys.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments TBD

Friday

High school basketball:Class A and B area tournaments; Class 4A district tournament: Tecumseh at Poteau; Class 3A district tournament Spiro at Morris; Class 2A district tournaments: Central at Pocola; Hulbert at Howe; Panama at Hartshorne.

