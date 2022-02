Blast from the past is a feature we post daily on the people, places and events from the past.

Today’s picture is of the Heavener School Board being recognized, January of 2016. Pictured are: front row Dylan Roberts and Ralph Perdue Jr. Back row: Danny Yandell, David Grubbs Jr. and Jason Tiffee.

