Services set for Joe B. Thornton

POTEAU – Joe B. Thornton, 82, of Poteau, passed away Feb. 10, 2022 in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 23, 1939 in Frederick to Robert G. and Estelle (Townsend) Thornton.

Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the deacons of Southside Baptist Church.

Surviving family members are his wife of 59 years Gerry; daughters Janet Green and husband Joel, Jeanna White and husband Michael; grandchildren Jake Collins and Kaci, Josh Collins and Jase White; great grandson, Andy Collins; brother, Jerry Thornton and wife Vicky; and sisters Glenda Moore and Brenda Wilson.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Joye and Monty Wright.

