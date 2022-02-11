Services planned for Richard Blome

POTEAU – Funeral services for Richard Martin Blome, 68, of Poteau, are 2 p.m. Monday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Bryan Fouts officiating.

He passed away Feb. 10, 2022 in Fort Smith. He was born Aug. 23, 1953 in Heidelberg, Germany to Charles John and Lillian Hilda (Colwell) Blome. He was a US Navy Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Kandy Blome; son, Jeff Blome and Tracy; daughters Kelsey Haughton and J.D., Lindsey Hindman and Dillon; grandchildren Hence Blome, Nolan Hindman and “one on the way”; brothers Mark Blome, Steven Blome and Tammy; sisters Susan Citty and Clay, Katrina El-Chami and Sam, and Kristy Harris and Joel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

