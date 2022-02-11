SEOK Library System offers free prom apparel

McALESTER – Southeastern Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) will once again provide free prom apparel for area youth regardless of their income.

The Prom Mobile — a free mobile prom shop produced by the Southeast Oklahoma Library System — will travel to each of the 16 locations in the library system so young men and women will have the opportunity to try on any of the formal apparel and take one home free of charge.

“I am thrilled we are able to do this again for our community teens that may not have the ability to go to prom otherwise,” said Julie Horton, SEOLS Outreach Coordinator. “Every teen deserves to look their best for prom without breaking the bank.”

Besides dresses, the Prom Mobile also offers jewelry, shoes, men’s slacks, dress shirts, and other items and accessories that are donated and it’s a “first come, first serve basis,” Horton added.

The Prom Mobile will begin its journey Feb 15 at Broken Bow Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.

The Schedule for LeFlore County is:

Feb. 23 at Patrick Lynch Public Library in Poteau from noon to 6 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Spiro High School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

March 4 at Wister Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.

March 5 at Heavener Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 16 at Talihina Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.

March 22 at Arkoma Public Library from noon to 6 p.m.

Horton added donations of new or gently used formal dress wear for men and women are still being accepted at all SEOLS Library locations.

Dressing rooms are provided at each Prom Mobile location and tour dates and times are subject to change without notice.

For more information email Horton at julie.horton@seolibraries.com

A calendar of all upcoming SEOLS events can be accessed at www.seolibraries.com.

