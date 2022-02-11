Obituary for Vernon Janway

Vernon Edward Janway, 80, was born Dec. 28, 1941 in Howe to Cordie Lee and Ethel Marie (Fox) Janway, and passed away Feb. 4, 2022 at his home in Wellston.

Graveside services are Feb. 19 at the Hontubby Cemetary.

Vernon dearly loved all of his family and enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

Survivors include two sons and a daughter Brian and Tereasa of Poteau, Keith and Tonya of Springdale, Arkansas and Misty and Mike of Cameron; six grandsons Devin, Brandon, Aidan, Jordan, Conner and Zolan; three granddaughters Breana, Bailey and Braizlee; two step grandsons Charles and Bentley; one step granddaughter, Addison; two great grandchildren; and numerous loved ones, family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Cordie and Ethel Janway; brothers Charlie, James, Albert and Connie Janway; sisters Lorene Jones, Josephine Yandell and Katherine Morrison; and his two Angel grandbabies.