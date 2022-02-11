Obituary for Tony Mayrant

Tony Lee Mayrant, 76, of Heavener was born Aug. 14, 1945 in Santa Fe, New Mexico to Leroy Nathan and Agnes (Nagel) Mayrant and passed away Feb. 10, 2022 at his home in Heavener.

Tony was a longtime resident of the area and a retired plumber. He was a deacon and member of the Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. Tony really enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wood carving. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Mayrant, of the home; one daughter Sharon Hayer and husband David of Heavener; three sons Chris Mayrant of Stanley, New Mexico, David Mayrant and wife Lilly of Row, New Mexico and Roger Mayrant of Heavener; six grandchildren Robert Hayer, Amarah Hayer, Bridgette Hayer, Emily Hayer, Alana Mayrant, and Amanda Mayrant; two great-grandchildren; numerous loved ones and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Agnes Mayrant.

