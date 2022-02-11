Obituary for Jaquetta Whitehead

Jaquetta Whitehead, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2022. She was born Aug. 3,1921 in Thurber, Texas. Her 100th birthday was celebrated in style, filled with family and friends complete with a parade of police cars and fire trucks.

Her life will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, graveside at Oakland Cemetery, Poteau. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She married C.W. “Dub” Whitehead Jan. 29, 1940, who preceded her in death in 1994. During their life together, they were entrepreneurs owning various businesses in Poteau such as a car lot, laundromat, and Jaquetta, a beauty operator, owned her own salon. While in their retirement years, they enjoyed camping, fishing and motorhoming throughout the United States. For a few years, they joined a community of friends and moved to Kerr Lake to live out their love of boating and fishing. After C.W. passed away, she continued working part-time at the Western Sizzlin, becoming a customer favorite. Jaquetta also loved to read her Kindle and the newspaper daily.

Jaquetta loved her daughters, grandkids, great grandkids, and great-great grandkids.

She is survived by two daughters Nita Patton, and Connie Wise and husband, Don; five grandchildren Robin Gray and husband Gary; David Thompson; Stephen Christopher Thompson; Donnie Wise and wife Glenda, and Amy Baker and husband Tim; seven great grandchildren Tyler, Bryce, Ashton, Grayson, Allison, Drew and Brooklyn; and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her five brothers Loniel, Newell, Bill, Tommy and Bob. All whom loved her dearly and will never forget her pajama parties and how she always “beat” everyone at checkers.