LeFlore County weather 2-11-2022
Partly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures again Friday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 70 degrees and a low of 30 degrees. Wind gusts up to 15 mph are expected.
Sunrise is 7:08 a.m. Sunset is 5:57 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 11 are a high of 56, and low of 33.
Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 0 in 1981.
On Feb. 11, 2021, the high was 28 with a low of 23.
Thursday’s high was 66. The low was 31.
