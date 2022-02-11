LeFlore County weather 2-11-2022

Partly cloudy skies and above-average temperatures again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 70 degrees and a low of 30 degrees. Wind gusts up to 15 mph are expected.

Sunrise is 7:08 a.m. Sunset is 5:57 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 11 are a high of 56, and low of 33.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1932. The record low was 0 in 1981.

On Feb. 11, 2021, the high was 28 with a low of 23.

Thursday’s high was 66. The low was 31.

