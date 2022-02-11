| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-10-2022
Boys
Hartshorne 43, Heavener 38
Battiest 62, Cameron 41
Wilburton 43, Howe 21
Pocola 60, Spiro 25
Haworth 55, Wister 51
Girls
Heavener 59, Hartshorne 56
Battiest 46, Cameron 34
Howe 70, Wilburton 17
LeFlore 44, Indianola 29
Pocola 70, Spiro 29
Whitesboro 61, Haileyville 30
Wister 46, Haworth 43
To add scores or make corrections, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.