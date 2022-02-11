LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-10-2022

Boys

Hartshorne 43, Heavener 38

Battiest 62, Cameron 41

Wilburton 43, Howe 21

Pocola 60, Spiro 25

Haworth 55, Wister 51

Girls

Heavener 59, Hartshorne 56

Battiest 46, Cameron 34

Howe 70, Wilburton 17

LeFlore 44, Indianola 29

Pocola 70, Spiro 29

Whitesboro 61, Haileyville 30

Wister 46, Haworth 43

