Heavener splits games at Hartshorne

HARTSHORNE – Heavener’s girls stayed tied for the Black Diamond Conference with a narrow win at Hartshorne Thursday while the Miners rallied in the final quarter to defeat the Wolves.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was moved up to a conflict with Hartshorne’s schedule. Heavener closes out the regular season at home Monday against Westville.

Like the Ledger? Then support and help us grow by subscribing HERE.

Girls

Heavener built a 45-33 lead through three quarters and held the Lady Miners off in the fourth quarter to get the win and hand Hartshorne a rare home loss.

The win gave Heavener a sweep of the season series.

Lexy Chick led Heavener with 18 points. McKinley Alexander had 12 and Morgan Smith finished with 10.

Heavener 59, Hartshorne 56

HEA 13 18 14 14-59

HAR 10 17 6 23–56

Heavener: Smith 3 4-5 4 10; Chick 6 5-6 4 18; Alexander 4 0-0 1 12; Watkins 3 0-2 3 7; Riddley 2 3-4 3 8; Cartwright 2 0-0 4 4; May 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 20 12-17 21 59.

Hartshorne: Sensibaugh 6 11-15 4 23; Moore 3 0-0 1 8; Wood 3 0-3 4 9; Williams 5 2-4 5 13; Vicars 0 2-2 3 2. TOTALS: 17 13-24 17 56.

Boys

The two teams were tied at 38 through three quarters before Hartshorne outscored Heavener, 11-6, in the final period to get the win.

The two teams both won their home games this season in the series.

Caleb Morrison and Landon Thurman both scored 13 points to lead the Wolves, who had more field goals, but shot nine fewer free throws than the Miners.

Hartshorne 43, Heavener 38

HEA 8 10 14 6–38

HAR 5 12 12 11-40

Heavener: Clubb 1 0-0 5 2; C. Morrison 6 1-2 4 13; McAlester 2 0-0 3 3; Thurman 4 5-10 4 13; Lopez 1 3-3 4 5 4; B. Morrison 1 0-0 2 3. TOTALS: 15 9-15 22 38.

Hartshorne: James 1 1-2 2 3; Battle 0 6-6 5 6; Morris 1 2-2 2 5; Lindley 3 2-2 1 11; Curliss 4 3-8 0 12; Cervanes 1 1-4 2 3. TOTALS: 10 13-24 12 40.