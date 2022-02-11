Calendar of events 2-11-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Friday
Funeral service for Paul Benton
Funeral service for Carlous Naylor
High school basketball: Howe at Idabel; Panama at Wilburton; Roland at Spiro; Class A and B regionals. Class A at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Gans; at Arkoma–Arkoma girls vs. Gans; Class B at Calvin–LeFlore boys vs. Calvin; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro vs. Moyers 8 p.m.; Class B at McCurtain–Bokoshe boys vs. McCurtain; Cameron boys vs. Battiest.
Saturday
Memorial service for Harril Luman
Funeral service for Kenneth Self
High school basketball: Class A and B regionals Arkoma boys vs. Keota/Gore winner 8 p.m. at Arkoma.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers
School board meetings
High school basketball: Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian;
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Muldrow at Howe; Poteau at Keys.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener HUA and City Council meet 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Class A and B area tournaments TBD