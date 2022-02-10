The blog 2-10-2022

By CRAIG HALL

A good day to all you fine readers, even to those not-so-fine readers, which I am sure are few and far between.

Thank you for joining us today. This is our paper day and you can pick up this week’s Heavener Ledger at one of the great stores in the area, or subscribe to our e-edition on heavenerledger.com on the subscribe, duh, button.

Like the Ledger? Then support and help us grow by subscribing HERE.

Ever since we purchased the Ledger in 2014, one thing that has troubled me is the younger people do not read newspapers. I have thought long and hard how to change this. If you have any ideas, please hit me up.

One thing I have thought about is letting all students, including the college ones, have a free subscription to our e-edition. This would not cost us anything extra for distribution or printing. Plus, hopefully it would get some people reading the newspaper, which otherwise wouldn’t, unless the story was on that dreaded social media.

Our Ledgers basketball team, which is unfortunately for them, coached by one Craig Hall. We practice 5:30 p.m. at the old gym in Heavener today. Then, two games Saturday at 10:30 and 11:15. The old back-to-back action. As Ernie Banks used to say, “Let’s play two”.

Despite the absence of outstanding coaching, the Ledgers are 2-0. We haven’t played in two weeks and if we win the two games Saturday, we finish the regular season undefeated. Our games are in the new gym in Heavener. I really don’t know why everybody still calls it the new gym. It is 41 years old this year, which I know, because it debuted my senior year. Our first game there was against Wister. Stephen Ward hit a basket in the final few seconds and ruined our debut.

I have suggested actually giving the gym a name, such as the Craig Hall Multi-Purpose Facility, although that hasn’t been very popular for some reason. Instead, maybe call it the Dale Elliott Gymnasium since he was our superintendent at the time and has done a lot of good things for the school. Or maybe the Ed Wilson Gymnasium since Ed has been the superintendent for a long time now and has done a lot of great things for the school and the community.

As the basketball season comes to a close, we are moving into spring sports mindset. We need schedules and rosters, when possible. Also, if you have Gamechanger, for you baseball and slow pitch softball coaches, let me know that. You can email me the information at craig@heavenerledger.com, fax it to (877) 514-4424 or mail it to The Heavener Ledger, P.O. Box 38, Heavener, Ok. 74937.

We put out a daily calendar for LeFlore County and your games or events will be added to it. Thanks.

Another thing I would like to point out, which is why I am writing this, I would like to put out an all-county team, including coaches of the year, players of the year, newcomers, etc. I haven’t done that because it is difficult with our staffing limitations, plus you are bound to hack off some parents and players.

It would be even cooler if we had a sponsor, such as Steve’s Septic Service, which is a crappy job, but somebody has to do it. The sponsor could purchase the plaques, or whatever, except anybody that could be a sponsor is already hounded already.

I really think it would be neat to hold an event at the Reynolds Center with all the players and coaches invited, and announce the awards then, and online the following day and in that week’s paper. Let me know what you think about this. In addition to basketball, this is something we could also do for football, fast pitch softball and baseball.

That will wrap it up for this way to early in the morning blog for today. Thanks for checking us out. If you like this, please share with anybody you think might be interested. If you think it stinks, let me know why and I will try to make it better and try harder next time.