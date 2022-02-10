Service set for Redonia Bowers

POTEAU – Funeral service for Redonia Kaye Bowers, 61 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Bill Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Reichert Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She was born July 22, 1960 in Compton, California to Geraldine Harris James and Leslie Roy James and passed away Feb. 8, 2022 at her home in Poteau.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Regina Gayle; and brother, Gerald Leslie James.

Survivors are her beloved husband, Dennis Bowers; sister Marcia James and Jayson Dailey; brother Garry and wife Shelly James;

Pallbearers are Tre Shoat, Braeden Johnson, Brad Montgomery, Donavan Morris, Dennis James and RoyBo Gullick.

Visitation is Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.

