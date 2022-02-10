LeFlore County weather 2-10-2022

Cloudy skies early Thursday with the clouds forecast to clear away later in the day.

The high is forecast to be 66 degrees, with a low of 40 degrees.

Sunrise was 7:09 a.m. Sunset is 5:56 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 10 are a high of 56, and low of 32.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1982. The record low was 7 in 1929.

A year ago, on Feb. 9, 2021, the high was 32 with a low of 26.

Tuesday’s high was 67. The low was 31.

