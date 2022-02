District tournaments start Thursday

District brackets for Class A and B teams.

Thursday

Class B girls

At Calvin—LeFlore vs. Indianola

At Whitesboro—Whitesboro vs. Haileyville

At McCurtain—Cameron vs. Battiest

Winners play Saturday

Friday

Class A girls Area IV

At Red Oak—Talihina vs. Gans

Class A boys Area IV

At Red Oak—Talihina vs. Gans

Winners advance to Saturday championship game

Class A Area II

At Arkoma—Arkoma girls vs. Gore

Class B boys

At Calvin—LeFlore vs. Calvin

At Whitesboro—Whitesboro vs. Moyers

At McCurtain—McCurtain vs. Bokoshe; Cameron vs. Battiest

Winners play Saturday

Saturday

Class A boys Area II

At Arkoma—Arkoma vs. Keota/Gore winner

Support the Ledger and help us grow by subscribing HERE.