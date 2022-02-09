Pocola takes pair from Heavener

POCOLA – Pocola swept a pair of games from Heavener Tuesday in Black Diamond Conference play.

Pocola’s girls won the opener, 47-43, before the Indians completed the sweep with a 60-34 win in the second contest.

Both Pocola teams improve to 18-1. Pocola hosts Spiro Thursday. Heavener visits Hartshorne Thursday.

Girls

Pocola 47, Heavener 43

After suffering their only loss of the season the last time the Lady Indians played Heavener, Pocola bounced back with the narrow win.

The game was close throughout as the two teams scored the same amount of points in the second half. Pocola outscored Heavener 28-24 in the first half and that was the margin of victory.

Heavener, now 15-4, was led by Milaya Riddley with 19 points. Morgan Smith finished with 10. Mika Scott led Pocola with 13 points, Kail Chitwood had 12 and Bailey Lairamore finished with 11.

HHS 12 12 6 13–43

PHS 15 13 6 13-47

Heavener: Smith 4 2-2 1 10; Chick 4 0-2 3 8; Alexander 1 0-0 0 2; Cartwright 0 1-2 2 1; Watkins 1 0-0 3 3; Riddley 8 1-2 2 19; May 0 0-0 3 0. TOTALS: 18 4-8 14 43.

Pocola: Parker 1 0-1 3 3; Scott 5 2-4 1 13; Smith 2 1-4 2 5; Lairamore 4 2-4 2 11; Chitwood 4 1-2 1 12. TOTALS: 16 6-15 9 47.

Boys

Pocola grabbed the lead early and never allowed the Wolves, now 10-10, to catch up. Ian Hardwick paced Pocola with 15 points, Garrett Scott had 13 and Tre Elam scored 12.

Landon Thurman led Heavener with 10 points.

Pocola 60, Heavener 34

HHS 5 7 12 12–36

PHS13 13 20 14–60

Heavener: Clubb 1 1-2 0 3; C. Morrison 3 0-1 2 7; McAlester 2 0-0 1 4; Thurman 4 2-2 2 10; Lopez 1 1-4 3 3; B. Morrison 1 0-0 3 4; Semore 0 1-2 0 1; D. Ritter 1 0-2 1 2; Villanueva 2 0-0 0 5. TOTALS: 15 5-13 12 36.

Pocola: I. Hardwick 7 0-0 2 15; Scott 5 0-0 1 13; Elam 5 2-2 2 12; Underwood 0 0-0 1 0; Pitsco 2 0-0 1 5; Garrett 4 0-0 0 8; D. Terrell 1 2-2 4 4; A. Jerrell 1 1-2 0 3. TOTALS: 25 3-4 9 60.