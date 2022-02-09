Obituary for Carlous Naylor

Carlous D. Naylor, 81, of the Conser Community in Heavener, was born April 14, 1940 and passed on to be with his mother and father General Lee “Jack” and Matrel (Caughern) Naylor; brother (J.C.), sister-in-law (Sue), niece (Kristie) Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home in the beautiful country of Conser that he loved so much.

Graveside services are 11 a.m., Friday at the Heavener Memorial Park with Reverend Charles Caughern officiating. Burial will follow in the Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Carlous was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin – and a friend who provided a listening ear, caring heart, and accepting spirit to many.

Carlous was born and raised in Conser and was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation. He was a 1958 graduate of Heavener High School. Although he spent time away attending college at Eastern State, University of Oklahoma, Colorado State University, University of Georgia and Northeastern University, and working in Oklmulgee and Wilburton, and Lakeview, Georgia as a teacher, hospital administrator and in the manufacturing business – he came back home to Heavener and Conser to raise his family and take care of his mom and dad. He served the community first as a mental health counselor and then as a local grocer (where he continued to be an open ear and listening heart to those visiting the old Heavener and Wilburton IGA Grocery Stores). He retired to spend time with his grandkids and in his garden.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Janie; son and daughter-in-law Brad and Shawn; daughter and son-in-law Regina and Dave; his grandchildren Jared, Jordan and Jordan, and Nathan; niece and grand-niece Nikki and Taylor; his cousins Charles Caughern, Patty Caughern Vickers, John Allen Caughern, John David Heavener, Martha Wilbanks and Forest Hayes; and a host of many friends.

Carlous will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leflore County Youth Services (http://www.lcys.org/), Second Chances (https://secondchancesok.com/), or charity of your choice in Carlous’ name.

To sign Carlous’ online guestbook please visit www.dowenrobertsfuneralhome.com.