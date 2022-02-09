LeFlore County weather 2-9-2022

Another nice day is forecast for Wednesday for LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 67 degrees, with a low of 36 degrees.

Sunrise was 7:10 a.m. Sunset is 5:55 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 9 are a high of 55, and low of 32.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1932. The record low was 2 in 1979.

A year ago, on Feb. 9, 2021, the high was 31 with a low of 30.

Tuesday’s high was 66. The low was 34.

