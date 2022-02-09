| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-8-2022
Boys
Arkoma 77, Gans 48
Pocola 60, Heavener 34
Keys 57, Howe 34
Panama 82, Wister 50
Stilwell 51, Spiro 34
Wright City 77, Whitesboro 33
Like heavenerledger.com? Support us by subscribing HERE.
Girls
Gans 43, Arkoma 16
Pocola 47, Heavener 43
Howe 78, Keys 60
Panama 53, Wister 41
Muldrow 43, Poteau 31
Stilwell 49, Spiro 32
Whitesboro 48, Wright City 41
To add scores or information, or to make corrections email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918)649-4712.