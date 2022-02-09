LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-8-2022

Boys

Arkoma 77, Gans 48

Pocola 60, Heavener 34

Keys 57, Howe 34

Panama 82, Wister 50

Stilwell 51, Spiro 34

Wright City 77, Whitesboro 33

Girls

Gans 43, Arkoma 16

Pocola 47, Heavener 43

Howe 78, Keys 60

Panama 53, Wister 41

Muldrow 43, Poteau 31

Stilwell 49, Spiro 32

Whitesboro 48, Wright City 41

