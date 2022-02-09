Area fishing report 2-9-2022

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: February 7. Elevation below normal, water 34. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait along channels, creek channels and rocks. River conditions are low, so concentrate in areas where there is moving water like below falls. Pay close attention to current seams and expect to get bites on the edge of the seams right behind a current break like a boulder or log. Pheasant tailed nymphs, zebra midges and Pat’s rubber legs have been producing lots of trout. Water is super clear so fish a little deeper. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 44. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap and sandbars. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on crankbaits, live bait, minnows and spoons around brush structure, docks and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: February 5. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and salmon eggs below the dam, along creek channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: February 4. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: February 5. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake and around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: February 4. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels, points, river channel, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp and sunfish below the dam, in coves, main lake, river channel, river mouth, spillway and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: February 4. Elevation normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: February 7. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: February 4. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels and points. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

