Services set for Harril Luman

Memorial services for Harril Leshel Luman, 91, are 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace Manor Chapel.

He was born in the Glendale area October 27, 1930 to James Zadoc Luman and Alice Irene Ollar Luman and passed away in Tulsa Jan. 29, 2022.

Survivors include sons Harril L Luman and wife Eva of Richmond, Missouri, and Wayne Luman of Wister; grandchildren Kevin Luman and Kim, Joey Luman, and Chad Luman and wife Nyna, Jacque Luman Mann, all of Richmond, Missouri, Stephanie Luman Barnes and husband Brice of Poteau; 21 great grandchildren; and 12 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his 10 siblings.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, support the Ledger and subscribe HERE.