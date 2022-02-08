Services planned for Loretta Urchison

Loretta Jean Urchison was born June 16, 1934 in Stigler, and passed away Feb. 6, 2022.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Thursday at Grace Memorial Chapel in Poteau. Burial will follow at Vaughn Cemetery in Gilmore, with Reverend Vernon Stone officiating.

She is survived by her son; Ronnie and wife Patricia of Broken Arrow; niece/daughter,; Robin Deann of Perdido Key, Florida; sisters Debbie Walls of Panama, and Sharon Kay Smith of Ardmore; and brother, Rick Blair of Niles, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; Gloe and Odis Blair, Brothers, James Ray, Dean, Earl, Leroy, Kenny; husband J.W. Urchison, and daughter, Karen Sue.

Pallbearers are Tim Walls, Tony Kirkland, Ron Urchison and Kyle Walls.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, support the Ledger and subscribe HERE.