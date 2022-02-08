Services planned for Kenneth Self

POTEAU – Funeral services for Kenneth Raymond Self, 80, of Poteau are 2 p.m. Saturday at Cross Community Church in Poteau with Rick Hedrick officiating. Interment will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery.

He passed away Monday in Poteau, and was born Nov. 13, 1941 in Milton to Loyd C. and Jewell (Monks) Self.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; daughter and son-in-law, Twila Dawn and Donnie Bickford; son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Raymond “Rowdy” II and Cindy Self; grandchildren Jeremy and Shaina Goodman, Marleigh Self, Mickaela Bickford, Javan Self and J.D. Bickford; great grandchildren Lily Smalling and Rosalie Goodman; sister, Annette Price; and brother, William “Bill” Self.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debra Rogers.

Pallbearers are Wesley Morton, Bill Self, Justin Self, Troy Allen Price, George “Dude” Morton and Chris Montgomery.

Subscribe to the Ledger newsletter HERE and get a better reading experience.