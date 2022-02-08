Service set for Robert Rowland

SPIRO – Funeral service for Robert Rowland, 54 of Spiro is 2 p.m. Thursday at Victory Worship Center in Spiro with Reverend Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at the Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born May 26, 1967 in Poteau to Floydene (Pritchard) and Jimmy Odell Rowland, and passed away Feb. 6, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Survivors include his companion, Norma Burns; daughter, Jacklyn Jamison and husband Dalton; stepdaughter, Jessica Jones; father, Odell Roland; sisters Jeanette Brand and husband Kenny, and Kelly Thomas; brother Jack Holderby and wife Renee; and grandchildren Kayden, Kyla and Jamie.

Pallbearers are Robert Edward Ward, Tommy Miller, Mike Hayes, Shawn Bowles, Junior Lowe and Dustin Foster. Honorary pallbearers are Charlie Copeman, Earl Thomas, Ronnie Burns, Danny Self and Donlee Wooten.

Viewing is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Family visitation is 5 to 7 p.m.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, support the Ledger and subscribe HERE.