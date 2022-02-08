PUES students Jan. 24-28 By Craig Hall | February 8, 2022 | 0 The Poteau upper elementary students of the week Jan. 24-28. Zion Kelly Gary Chen Tabea Baxter Sophia LeFlore Boston Moore Like heavenerledger.com? Support us by subscribing HERE. Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Blast from the past 2-8-2022 February 8, 2022 | No Comments » Calendar of events 2-8-2022 February 8, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 2-8-2022 February 8, 2022 | No Comments » Recognition for conservative voting record February 8, 2022 | No Comments » New scholarship established at CASC February 8, 2022 | No Comments »