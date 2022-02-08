Obituary for Paul Benton

Paul Wayne Benton, 79, of Heavener (formerly of Woodward) was born Oct. 10, 1942 in Elk City to Rufus and Maxine (Stultz) Benton and passed away Feb. 6, 2022 at his home in Heavener.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday at the Heavener Christian Church with Brother Denton Mead officiating. Cremains will be buried in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Paul grew up and attended grade school in Elk City, until the family moved to Woodward where he attended school and graduated from high school in 1960. He then attended Eastern Oklahoma State College on a football scholarship.

While attending college, Paul met Frances Ellen Wright and the two were united in marriage Aug. 4, 1962 in Ottawa County. They were blessed with three sons: Todd, Van, and Scott.

Paul worked in the construction industry for many years in and around Heavener until returning to Woodward in 1964. He began working at Osborne Lumber, a local lumber yard in Woodward, until moving to Watonga in 1970, after being promoted into a management position with Long Bell Lumber. In 1977, Paul accepted another promotion with International Paper which took him and his family to Corpus Christi, Texas. After leaving International Paper, Paul moved the family back to Woodward.

Paul enjoyed helping others and found his life’s calling at the Woodward Fire Department, where he served proudly until he retired in 1990. He loved being a firefighter and serving alongside all his firefighter brothers. He fondly reminisced of his time as a fireman until his death.

The only thing Paul loved more than his time as a fireman was the time he spent with family and proudly spoke of them anytime the opportunity presented itself. He passed along his love for his many hobbies to his sons, including woodworking, sports, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time outdoors and being out in the woods.

Paul was equally proud to have shared with his family his faith in God. Paul was an Elder at the First Christian Church in Woodward for many years. After moving to Heavener, he joined the Heavener Christian Church where he was an active member until his death.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Benton, of the home; three sons Todd Benton and wife Christie of Woodward, Van Benton and wife Monika of Heavener, and Scott Benton and wife Tangela of Burns Flat; one sister Audria Quisenberry and husband John of Tulsa; one brother-in-law Larry Wright and wife Teresa of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his best friend, who was more like a brother to him, Jim Berry, of Woodward; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other close friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Benton and Maxine Benton Chastain; mother-in-law Louise Ackley and husband Dick of Heavener; his beloved dog, Molly, who was the most loving, loyal and ever-eager hunting companion for over 16 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made to the City of Heavener for its captured canine facilities, 103 East Avenue B, Heavener, Oklahoma. 74937.