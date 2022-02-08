New scholarship established at CASC

POTEAU – The Branton “Buddy” Ramsey Memorial Scholarship has been established at Carl Albert State College by his parents, James and Donna Niedergeses Davis. Branton passed away October 31, 2021 in a car accident.

Originally from Tennessee, Branton moved to Poteau when he was in eighth grade and was a graduate of Poteau High School. He received his Associate of Arts degree in Computer Information Systems at CASC and then transferred to Northeastern State University to graduate with a Bachelor of Computer Science degree. At the time of his death, Branton was employed at CASC as a Learning Technology Administrator.

He was known for his love of gaming, extensive technical knowledge of computers, outstanding customer service abilities, creative problem solving skills, and making friends easily. His nickname was “Buddy” because he was a friend to all.

“Branton was a valued professional member of the Carl Albert family, a student success in our Computer Sciences program, a passionate advocate for helping people, and most importantly, a fine young man who was admired and respected by everyone” said Dr. Jay Falkner, CASC President. “His legacy will carry on here at CASC, and we are proud to honor him through this scholarship.”

This scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a degree in computer science or is a member of the CASC Esports Program.

Mandy Roberts, CASC Development Foundation Executive Director, stated that others may honor Branton Ramsey through this scholarship with memorial contributions made payable to the CASC Development Foundation, 1507 S. McKenna, Poteau, OK 74953. The CASC Development Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization.

