Man reportedly killed by son in Arkoma

By KEN MILAM

Authorities arrested a man suspected of killing his father in Arkoma after an hours-long standoff at a home there.

Joel Gage, 35, was taken into custody after midnight Monday morning.

Officers from a number of agencies responded to the incident and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

The victim was identified as Jackie Gage, 58, who apparently died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry.

Derryberry said Joel may have been suffering from mental issues.

Various news reports said officers quoted a witness as saying Joel was “rambling” when he spoke.

Police first responded to a call about the incident on Honey Farm Lane around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Agencies responding included Arkoma Police, Pocola Police, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Tactical team.

OHP officers surrounded the house and reportedly used gas canisters to get the suspect out, where he was arrested.

He was booked into the LeFlore County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

