LeFlore County weather 2-8-2022

Clear skies and nice weather again Tuesday for LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 64 degrees, with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunrise was 7:11 a.m. Sunset is 5:54 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 8 are a high of 55, and low of 32.

Records for the date were a high of 77 in 1925. The record low was -4 in 1933.

A year ago, on Feb. 8, 2021, the high was 42 with a low of 34.

Monday’s high was 53. The low was 28.

