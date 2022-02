Heavener has added Westville to its schedule for a game Monday, which will be senior night.

Westville’s boys are 10-1 and ranked fifth in Class 3A. The Lady Jackets are 1-11.

Heavener’s scheduled game with Poteau Saturday has been canceled. Also, Heavener will now play at Hartshorne Thursday, instead of Friday. The district tournament is next Friday at home against Checotah.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, support the Ledger and subscribe HERE.