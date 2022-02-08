Death notice for Irene Johnson

Irene Peck Johnson, 91, of Fort Gibson (formerly of Poteau) passed away Feb. 6, 2022 in Ft. Gibson.

She is survived by one sister, Mae Moss of Birmingham, Alabama; her son, Gary Lee and wife Karen of Ft. Gibson; grandchildren Lauren Holderby and husband Ryan, Ross Lee and wife Micah, all of Ft. Gibson, and Trisha and Leslie Beck of North Carolina; and five great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Owen, Melvin, Harrell and Stanley; sisters Gertrude Blevins, Leta Kirkley, Lena Gregory and Lillian Folsom; her husband, Edward Lee Johnson and daughter Lynda Kay Johnson-Beck.

Visitation is Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private service will be held.

