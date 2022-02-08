Death notice for Eunice Wilcox

Eunice Elaine (Rech) Wilcox passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Pocola, and was born in Chicago, Illinois Aug. 3, 1931 to Harry and Marthelle (Holmes) Rech.

She is survived by her daughter and husband LaVerne Wilcox and William VanVeKoven of Poteau; grandsons Marc Wilcox of Oregon, Robert Platt, currently residing in Virginia, John Blizzard of California; and granddaughters Audrey Sanders and Hannah VanVeKoven.

She was preceded in her passing by her parents; brother, Don Rech; and son, Ralph Wilcox III.

Private services are planned.

