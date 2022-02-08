Calendar of events 2-8-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Tuesday
Funeral service for Sue Oliver
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral service for Loretta Urchison
Funeral service for Robert Rowland
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Heavener at Hartshorne; Spiro at Pocola; Class A and B regionals Class B at Calvin–LeFlore girls vs. Indianola; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro girls vs. Haileyville; Class B at McCurtain–Cameron girls vs. Battiest.
Friday
High school basketball: Howe at Idabel; Panama at Wilburton; Roland at Spiro; Class A and B regionals. Class A at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Gans; at Arkoma–Arkoma girls vs. Gans; Class B at Calvin–LeFlore boys vs. Calvin; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro vs. Moyers 8 p.m.; Class B at McCurtain–Bokoshe boys vs. McCurtain; Cameron boys vs. Battiest.
Saturday
Memorial service for Harril Luman
High school basketball: Class A and B regionals Arkoma boys vs. Keota/Gore winner 8 p.m. at Arkoma.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
School board meetings
High school basketball:Westville at Heavener; Panama at Spiro; Pocola at Vian.
