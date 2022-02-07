| logout
Commissioners’ agenda 2-7-2022
POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Courthouse for their weekly meeting.
Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meeting.
- Purchase orders/payroll.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Conser Road projects.
- Discuss with possible action a resolution regarding LeFlore County as a second amendment sanctuary act.
- Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of officers for January, 2022.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution for disposing of equipment regarding 2011 Ford Ranger to bene3fit the LeFlore County Assessor’s office.
- Consider and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for February, 2022.
- Discuss and possibly approve District #1 start project #40-60C-D1-015 resolution.
- Adjourn.