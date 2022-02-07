 Skip to content

Commissioners’ agenda 2-7-2022

| |
Courthouse

POTEAU – The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday at the LeFlore County Courthouse for their weekly meeting.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Call to order.
  2. Minutes of previous meeting.
  3. Purchase orders/payroll.
  4. Bonds.
  5. Monthly fee reports.
  6. Transfer of appropriations.
  7. Blanket purchase orders.
  8. Old business.
  9. Current bridge and road projects.
  10. Contract labor/service agreements.
  11. Burn ban.
  12. Conser Road projects.
  13. Discuss with possible action a resolution regarding LeFlore County as a second amendment sanctuary act.
  14. Discuss and possibly approve treasurer’s monthly report of officers for January, 2022.
  15. Consider and possibly approve resolution for disposing of equipment regarding 2011 Ford Ranger to bene3fit the LeFlore County Assessor’s office.
  16. Consider and possibly approve resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for February, 2022.
  17. Discuss and possibly approve District #1 start project #40-60C-D1-015 resolution.
  18. Adjourn.
Posted in News, Top Stories

Leave a Comment