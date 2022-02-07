Calendar of events 2-7-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Monday

Commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Memorial mass for Mary Smith

Funeral service for Barbara Collins

Funeral service for Michael Fielder

Heavener Lions Club meets 6 p.m. Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

High school basketball: Whitesboro at Arkoma; Cave Springs at Cameron; Clayton at LeFlore; Talihina at Hartshorne.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Sue Oliver

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Spiro at Pocola; Class A and B regionals Class B at Calvin–LeFlore girls vs. Indianola; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro girls vs. Haileyville; Class B at McCurtain–Cameron girls vs. Battiest.

Friday

High school basketball: Heavener at Hartshorne; Howe at Idabel; Panama at Wilburton; Roland at Spiro; Class A and B regionals. Class A at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Gans; at Arkoma–Arkoma girls vs. Gans; Class B at Calvin–LeFlore boys vs. Calvin; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro vs. Moyers 8 p.m.; Class B at McCurtain–Bokoshe boys vs. McCurtain; Cameron boys vs. Battiest.