Obituary for Sue Oliver

Sue Oliver, 78, of Heavener was born Aug. 14, 1943 in Poteau to Jesse and Anna Mae (Weaver) Ward and passed away Feb. 5, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas at the age of 78.

Funeral service is 2 p.m., Tuesday at the Howe Assembly of God Church with Brother Daniel Watson officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Sue was a 1961 graduate of Poteau High School. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald Oliver, of the home; one daughter Debbie Mednick and husband Matthew of LaVergne, Tennessee; two brothers Tommy Ward of Wister, and Larry Ward of Tyler, Texas; seven grandchildren Michael Oliver, Chantillie Oliver, Jessica Oldaker, Sonia Bergeron, Colton Jones, Marcus Mednick and Nicole Oliver; several great-grandchildren; numerous other loved ones and a host of many friends

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Kevin Oliver; one daughter-in-law, Carol Oliver; and one sister, Sharon Henderson.

Pallbearers are Michael Oliver, Darrell Hester, Kent Talley, Carl Marler, Matthew Mednick, and Jamie Gillham.

Viewing is from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday. The family will have visitation with friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

