Obituary for Mary Smith

WISTER – Mary Jean (Nicklin) Smith, 77, of Wister was born Dec. 31, 1941 in Franklin, Pennsylvania to Paul and Berniece Nicklin and passed away with her family by her side on Feb. 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

A memorial mass is 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Poteau. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

As one of eight children, Mary learned at an early age many of the fruits of the spirit including love, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, and gentleness, and went on to practice these virtues in her daily life. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children April Robinson, Hope Smith and partner Lance Oditt, James Smith and wife Dana, and Pete Smith and partner Gabriela Diaz; one sister, Terry White; three brothers Joe Nicklin, Bill Nicklin and Rick Nicklin; a sister-in-law, Mary Nicklin; three grandchildren Brandon Geer, Joshua Geer and Sheridan Robinson; her fuzzy friend-companion

Poppi; and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends on the hill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eddie E. Smith; sister, Anna Marie Black; brothers John Nicklin and Jim Nicklin.

The family would like to acknowledge and extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful care given by the staff at Pocola Health and Rehab.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in honor of Mary to a charity of your choice.

