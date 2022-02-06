LeFlore County weather 2-6-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Clear skies and slightly warmer Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 51 degrees, with a low of 25 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:13 a.m. with sunset at 5:52 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 6 are a high of 54 and low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 74 in 1950 and a low of 9 in 1982.

On Feb. 6, 2022, the high was 46, with a low of 36.

Saturday’s high was 44. The low was 22.