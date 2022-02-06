District schedules for county teams
PROTECTED CONTENT
Class A and B teams
Thursday
At Calvin—LeFlore vs. Indianola
At Whitesboro—Whitesboro vs. Haileyville
At McCurtain—Cameron vs. Battiest
Winners play Saturday
Friday
At Red Oak—Talihina vs. Gans
Winners advance to Saturday championship game
At Calvin—LeFlore vs. Calvin
At Whitesboro—Whitesboro vs. Moyers
At McCurtain—McCurtain vs. Bokoshe; Cameron vs. Battiest
Winners play Saturday
Saturday
At Arkoma—Arkoma vs. Keota/Gore winner
The district tournaments for Class 2A through 4A will be held Feb. 19 and 20. Districts in 1, 2, 5 and 6 play Friday while teams in districts 3,4, 7 and 8 play Saturday.
In Class 4A Area III, Tecumseh visits Poteau in District 8. Both teams advance to the sub-site at Tecumseh before advancing to the regional at Byng. The area tournament is at Checotah.
In Class 3A, both county teams are in Area II. Heavener hosts Checotah in District 7. The regional is at Checotah with the area at Verdigris. Spiro is in a district at Morris.
In Class 2A Central Sallisaw visits Pocola in District 5. Regional sub-site is at Colcord with the regionals at the Mvsoke Dome and the area at Skiatook.
Howe, Panama and Wister are in Area III. Howe hosts Hulbert in District 1. The regional sub-site is at Howe with the regional at Okmulgee. The area first round is at Dale before moving to Seminole for the last two days.
In District 6, Panama visits Hartshorne. The regional is at Hartshorne with the area at Dale for the first round before moving to Seminole for the final two days.
In District 7, Wister visits Wilburton. The regional is also at Hartshorne with the area moving to Dale for the first round, before moving to Seminole for the final two round.