Blast from the past 2-6-2022 By Craig Hall | February 6, 2022 | 0 Blast from the past is a feature we post daily on the people, places and events from the past. Today's picture is of the 1970-1971 Heavener girls' basketball team. If you have a photograph to submit, send an email to craig@heavenerledger.com.