LeFlore County weather 2-5-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Clear skies and cold Saturday in LeFlore County.

Temperatures will rise up to 46 degrees during the day before dropping down to 19 for Saturday night.

Sunrise is 7:14 a.m. with sunset at 5:51.

Average temperatures for Feb. 5 are a high of 54 and low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1942, with a low of 12 in 1937.

On Fe. 5, 2021, the high was 57 and low was 38.

Friday’s high was 23, with a low of 17. An additional .18 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 1.29. Average precipitation for February is 2.81 inches.