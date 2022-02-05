Districts announced for larger schools

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The OSSAA announced the district tournament selections for Class 2A-4A Friday. All the districts can be seen HERE.

The tournaments will be held Feb. 19 and 20. Districts in 1, 2, 5 and 6 play Friday while teams in districts 3,4, 7 and 8 play Saturday.

In Class 4A Area III, Tecumseh visits Poteau in District 8. Both teams advance to the sub-site at Tecumseh before advancing to the regional at Byng. The area tournament is at Checotah.

In Class 3A, both county teams are in Area II. Heavener hosts Checotah in District 7. The regional is at Checotah with the area at Verdigris.

In Class 2A Central Sallisaw visits Pocola in District 5. Regional sub-site is at Colcord with the regionals at the Mvsoke Dome and the area at Skiatook.

Howe, Panama and Wister are in Area III. Howe hosts Hulbert in District 1. The regional sub-site is at Howe with the regional at Okmulgee. The area first round is at Dale before moving to Seminole for the last two days.

In District 6, Panama visits Hartshorne. The regional is at Hartshorne with the area at Dale for the first round before moving to Seminole for the final two days.

In District 7, Wister visits Wilburton. The regional is also at Hartshorne with the area moving to Dale for the first round, before moving to Seminole for the final two round.