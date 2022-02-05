Calendar of events 2-5-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Saturday
Memorial service for Leslie Wiley
Funeral service for Cleatus Colbert
Funeral service for Harold Rutledge
Monday
Commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Barbara Collins
Funeral service for Michael Fielder
Heavener Lions Club meets 6 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
High school basketball: Whitesboro at Arkoma; Cave Springs at Cameron; Clayton at LeFlore; Talihina at Hartshorne.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Spiro at Pocola; Class A and B regionals Class B at Calvin–LeFlore girls vs. Indianola; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro girls vs. Haileyville; Class B at McCurtain–Cameron girls vs. Battiest.
Friday
High school basketball: Heavener at Hartshorne; Howe at Idabel; Panama at Wilburton; Roland at Spiro; Class A and B regionals. Class A at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Gans; at Arkoma–Arkoma girls vs. Gans; Class B at Calvin–LeFlore boys vs. Calvin; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro vs. Moyers 8 p.m.; Class B at McCurtain–Bokoshe boys vs. McCurtain; Cameron boys vs. Battiest.