Calendar of events 2-5-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Memorial service for Leslie Wiley

Funeral service for Cleatus Colbert

Funeral service for Harold Rutledge

Monday

Commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Barbara Collins

Funeral service for Michael Fielder

Heavener Lions Club meets 6 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

High school basketball: Whitesboro at Arkoma; Cave Springs at Cameron; Clayton at LeFlore; Talihina at Hartshorne.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Spiro at Pocola; Class A and B regionals Class B at Calvin–LeFlore girls vs. Indianola; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro girls vs. Haileyville; Class B at McCurtain–Cameron girls vs. Battiest.

Friday

High school basketball: Heavener at Hartshorne; Howe at Idabel; Panama at Wilburton; Roland at Spiro; Class A and B regionals. Class A at Red Oak–Talihina boys vs. Gans; at Arkoma–Arkoma girls vs. Gans; Class B at Calvin–LeFlore boys vs. Calvin; Class B at Whitesboro–Whitesboro vs. Moyers 8 p.m.; Class B at McCurtain–Bokoshe boys vs. McCurtain; Cameron boys vs. Battiest.