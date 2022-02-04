Obituary for Leslie Wiley

Leslie Leon Wiley, 57, of Edmond was born March 25, 1964 in Cameron to Lee Edward and Mary (Wilson) Wiley and passed away Jan. 30, 2022 in Oklahoma City.

Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden -Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Leslie worked as a barber. He enjoyed music, movies, dancing and socializing with friends and family. Leslie was active with the AA community. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by one brother, Larry D. Wiley; two aunts Phyllis Sanders and Donna (Woodral) Wiley; and numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Mary (Wilson) Wiley; Judy Wiley, Lisa (Wilson) Moody, and Duane Wiley.

