LeFlore County weather 2-4-2022

The winter weather advisory is expected to be over at 8 a.m. this morning, although there is still a chance for light snow up until that time in southeast Oklahoma, along with most of western Arkansas.

Roads are expected to remain slick and hazardous and drivers are urged to exercise caution if travel is necessary this morning.

Clouds are expected to clear during the day with colder temperatures expected as the high is only supposed to be 34 degrees, with a low of 11 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:17 a.m. Sunset Friday is 5:50 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 4 are a high of 54 and low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1927. The record low is 9 from 1936.

One year ago, on Feb. 4, 2021, the high was 62 and low was 28.

Thursday’s high was 23. The low was 17. Total accumulation was .13 inches, bringing the monthly total to 1.24 inches. Average precipitation for February is 2.81 inches.