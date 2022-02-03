LeFlore County weather 2-3-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
A wintry mix is expected Thursday morning with more snow likely during the afternoon and into the overnight hours. A total of 4-6 inches of ice and snow are possible.
Along with road conditions, temperatures are going to get dangerous with a high of only 26 degrees, and a low of 17 Thursday night.
Sunrise is 7:15 a.m. Sunset is 5:49 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 3 are a high of 54, and low of 31.
Records for the date were a high of 80 in 1962. The record low was 4 in 1985.
On Feb. 3, 2021, the high was 60 with a low of 51.
Wednesday’s high was 42, with a low of 24. A total of .53 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .74 inches. Average for February is 2.81 inches.