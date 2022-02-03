LeFlore County weather 2-3-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

A wintry mix is expected Thursday morning with more snow likely during the afternoon and into the overnight hours. A total of 4-6 inches of ice and snow are possible.

Along with road conditions, temperatures are going to get dangerous with a high of only 26 degrees, and a low of 17 Thursday night.

Sunrise is 7:15 a.m. Sunset is 5:49 p.m.

Average temperatures for Feb. 3 are a high of 54, and low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 80 in 1962. The record low was 4 in 1985.

On Feb. 3, 2021, the high was 60 with a low of 51.

Wednesday’s high was 42, with a low of 24. A total of .53 inches of precipitation was recorded, bringing the monthly total to .74 inches. Average for February is 2.81 inches.