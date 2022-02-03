Howe sweeps pair from Broken Bow

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HOWE – Howe stepped up a pair of classes Wednesday to host Broken Bow in a pair of high school basketball games.

It didn’t matter. The Class 2A Lions got a dominating win in the girls’ game, 69-35, then completed the sweep with a double overtime thriller in the second game, 61-59.

Both Howe teams visit Keys Tuesday.

Girls

The top-ranked Lady Lions jumped ahead 31-3 at the end of the first quarter and cruised to the win over the Class 4A Lady Savages.

Howe, now 15-4, was led by Shiloh Fletcher’s 15 points. Maddie Ramsey added 11. Broken Bow drops to 6-12.

Howe 69, Broken Bow 35

BBHS 3 13 4 15 35

HHS 31 10 22 6–69

Broken Bow—Martinez 0 0-0 1 0; Gaston 1 0-0 0 2; K. Johnson 1 0-0 0 3; Burris 3 2-3 2 10; Moore 1 0-0 1 3; Ward 1 2-2 0 4; Brantley 0 1-2 2 1; Carney 1 0-0 0 3; Skelton 1 0-0 0 2; Trent 1 0-0 2 2; Camp 2 1-2 0 5. TOTALS: 12 6-9 10 35.

Howe—Ramsey 5 0-0 1 11; Fletcher 4 4-4 0 15; Lute 4 0-0 1 8; Huie 1 0-0 3 2; Blake 2 0-0 0 4; Kalan Nye 2 1-1 1 6; Delt 4 2-4 1 10; Dalton 0 0-0 1-0; Karsyn Nye 3 0-0 7; Turner 2 0-0 0 2; Jackson 0 0-0 2 0. TOTALS: 17 7-9 10 69.

Boys

After trailing early, Howe fought back to tie the game and outscored the Savages in overtime.

Howe, now 12-7, was led by Ky Lynn with 32 points. Broken Bow 13-6.

BBHS 15 10 13 11 10–59

HHS 8 12 16 13 12—61

Broken Bow—Whitfield 3 0-0 3 6; Wright 6 3-4 2 16; Dollarhide 0 0-0 1 0; Young 10 4-4 2 28; Baker 2 3-4 4 7; Smith 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 22 10-12 12 59.

Howe—Lynn 10 6-8 3 32; Remy 1 0-0 2 3; Wooten 3 0-0 2 8; Blake 1 3-4 1 5; Coggins 4 0-3 2 8. TOTALS: 19 9-15 10 61.