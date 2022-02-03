| logout
Heavener Council agenda 2-3-2022
The Heavener City Council is scheduled to meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.
Due to the weather conditions, the meeting might be canceled or postponed. If that does occur, the Ledger will publish the notice on our Facebook page.
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on going forward with the financing and purchasing of new police car fleet.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on presentation by Animal control officer Brandon Pass.
- Consider and take action on code violations for Robert and Diana Morrison, for property located at 1000 West 2nd, for dilapidated building.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department. heads’ reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn