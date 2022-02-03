Heavener Council agenda 2-3-2022

The Heavener City Council is scheduled to meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Heavener City Hall, 103 East Avenue B in Heavener.

Due to the weather conditions, the meeting might be canceled or postponed. If that does occur, the Ledger will publish the notice on our Facebook page.

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action on going forward with the financing and purchasing of new police car fleet.

Consider, discuss, and take action on presentation by Animal control officer Brandon Pass.

Consider and take action on code violations for Robert and Diana Morrison, for property located at 1000 West 2nd, for dilapidated building.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department. heads’ reports

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report