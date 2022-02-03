Area fishing report 2-2-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: February 1. Elevation below normal, water 41 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along channels and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 45. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake and riprap. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs and sunfish along channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, PowerBait and spoons around brush structure, docks, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 28. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on hair jigs, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along creek channels, rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 48. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits in coves, main lake and around points. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spoons and worms in coves, around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 28. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html . Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves and docks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, grubs, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 28. Elevation below normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits and plastic baits along channels, creek channels and main lake. Blue and channel catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait and dough bait along channels, creek channels, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: January 29. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: January 28. Elevation normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.